World Health Organization says 'test, test, test' for coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020
The World Health Organization called on all countries on Monday to ramp up their testing programmes as the best way to slow the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.
WHO's Tedros urges world to 'double down' against virus pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged all countries on Thursday to "double down" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
