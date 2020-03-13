Puget Sound Energy won’t disconnect gas, electric service during coronavirus crisis, company says

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has stopped disconnecting service for non-payment, a spokeswoman said. The Bellevue-based company provides natural gas in Seattle and both gas and electric power elsewhere in the region. “We understand the hardship local businesses and residents are facing and will not be disconnecting customers at this […]
 Throughout the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the lack of test kits has been a continuing issue. Now one Bay Area company will be helping to ease the bottleneck. Wilson Walker reports. (3-13-20)

