Puget Sound Energy won’t disconnect gas, electric service during coronavirus crisis, company says

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic , Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has stopped disconnecting service for non-payment, a spokeswoman said. The Bellevue-based company provides natural gas in Seattle and both gas and electric power elsewhere in the region. “We understand the hardship local businesses and residents are facing and will not be disconnecting customers at this […] 👓 View full article

