AP Source: Cards get WR Hopkins from Texans for RB Johnson

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn’t been officially announced. […]
Texans sendÂ DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals for David Johnson, AP source says

Hopkins has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL over the past seven years, topping 1,000 yards receiving in five of seven seasons.
