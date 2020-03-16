AP Source: Cards get WR Hopkins from Texans for RB Johnson
Monday, 16 March 2020 () The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn’t been officially announced. […]
