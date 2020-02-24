U.S. airlines seek $50 billion government bailout after coronavirus outbreak
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House move urgently drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in U.S. travel demand.
Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House urgently worked on drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the details.