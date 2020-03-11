Global  

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon to hire 100K workers to keep up with surge of orders during coronavirus outbreak

Amazon on Monday announced plans to hire 100,000 new workers in the U.S. to keep up with a surge of orders from people confined to their homes during the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast Telegraph

How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Testing Amazon Delivery's Limits

A surge in orders is making it more difficult for Amazon and rivals to keep delivery promises.
Motley Fool

