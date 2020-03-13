Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Germany and France are implementing unprecedented levels of restrictions on citizens. President Macron has urged citizens to stay at home and closed France's borders while Germany's social life grinds to a halt.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to cast their ballots during the first round of the mayoral elections in Le Touquet, France, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Pool PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that the government had no option...
France is to introduce restrictions on movement starting from midday (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, and for 15 days, to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, French... Reuters Also reported by •BBC News •FT.com •News24
