Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown

Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown

Deutsche Welle Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Germany and France are implementing unprecedented levels of restrictions on citizens. President Macron has urged citizens to stay at home and closed France's borders while Germany's social life grinds to a halt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Macron says France will get through coronavirus by being responsible

Macron says France will get through coronavirus by being responsible 00:27

 French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to cast their ballots during the first round of the mayoral elections in Le Touquet, France, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Pool PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that the government had no option...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC [Video]

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus [Video]

Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus

Panic has hit the stores in Nord, France on Friday (March 13) as French PM Emmanuel Macron announced school closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Long, long lines of consumers gather to buy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

France's Macron condemns unilateral border control measures over coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned unilateral border control measures taken by some European Union countries in a bid to control the...
Reuters Also reported by •News24

France to impose movement restrictions - Macron

France is to introduce restrictions on movement starting from midday (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, and for 15 days, to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, French...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsFT.comNews24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mh50The

The Gyrfalcon MH50 Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown https://t.co/VVbjCxRMSK 5 minutes ago

raindrops0115

ʳᵃᶤᶰᵈʳᵒᵖˢ☔️ RT @Telegraph: France is to introduce restrictions on movement starting from midday on Tuesday, for 15 days, to try to curb the spread of… 10 minutes ago

_____Daphne

Daphne RT @crampell: French President Emmanuel Macron announced that beginning at noon Tuesday, the country will impose 15-day lockdown to slow sp… 26 minutes ago

JoyDoreenBiira

Joy Doreen BIIRA RT @dw_business: French president Macron: "We are in a health war," "never before has France had to take such obviously exceptional, obviou… 28 minutes ago

f_gifari

Farhan Al-Gifari RT @dwnews: #COVID19 Just in: French President Macron said stricter measures are set to be implemented to step up limits on people's moveme… 36 minutes ago

annaonthemoon

Rebecca Lockley | 👻🕯🖖🏻#IDIC 🇪🇺 https://t.co/5ljMWKjvfY Germany is closed to tourism. 1 hour ago

dw_business

DW Business French president Macron: "We are in a health war," "never before has France had to take such obviously exceptional,… https://t.co/igS1yFyn8o 1 hour ago

makisstasinos

Serafeim Stasinos Coronavirus latest: French President Macron orders lockdown https://t.co/ocWCpUgajw 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.