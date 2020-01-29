Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alaska Air cuts flights, and CEO cuts own pay to zero, as coronavirus crisis hits airline’s bookings

Alaska Air cuts flights, and CEO cuts own pay to zero, as coronavirus crisis hits airline’s bookings

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
In a filing for investors, Tilden said the crisis appears "worse" than the post-9/11 downturn in airline business.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak [Video]

How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak

WORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible. Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published
British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delta is canceling flights to continental Europe, grounding 300 planes, and reducing flights overall by 40% — the largest cuts in the airline's history (DAL)

Delta is canceling flights to continental Europe, grounding 300 planes, and reducing flights overall by 40% — the largest cuts in the airline's history (DAL)· Delta Air Lines will cut flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days, CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to employees on Friday.  · The airline will cut...
Business Insider

Airline bookings have 'fallen off a cliff' not seen since 9/11 as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry (AAL, UAL, DAL, LUV)

Airline bookings have 'fallen off a cliff' not seen since 9/11 as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry (AAL, UAL, DAL, LUV)· *Airline bookings have fallen drastically as travelers cancel flights over fear of the spreading coronavirus* · *Some carrier's stock prices have fallen...
Business Insider Also reported by •News24WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

david_kapsner

David Kapsner RT @DaneCreekPhoto: I don't understand why the @seattletimes keeps using old livery photos of @AlaskaAir in their reporting. https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

shrill_falsetto

Stephen Williamson RT @seattletimes: Alaska Air Group is asking employees to take voluntary leaves of absence and cutting CEO Brad Tilden's salary to zero. In… 6 minutes ago

ScottMalone91

Scott Malone Alaska Air cuts flights, and CEO cuts own pay to zero, as coronavirus crisis hits airline’s bookings… https://t.co/l3sQ64WKLl 29 minutes ago

DaneCreekPhoto

Neil Enns I don't understand why the @seattletimes keeps using old livery photos of @AlaskaAir in their reporting. https://t.co/eF7me4XT9Q 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.