How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreakWORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible.
Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their..
British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And ShanghaiBritish Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...
David Kapsner RT @DaneCreekPhoto: I don't understand why the @seattletimes keeps using old livery photos of @AlaskaAir in their reporting.
https://t.co/… 1 minute ago
Stephen Williamson RT @seattletimes: Alaska Air Group is asking employees to take voluntary leaves of absence and cutting CEO Brad Tilden's salary to zero. In… 6 minutes ago
Scott Malone Alaska Air cuts flights, and CEO cuts own pay to zero, as coronavirus crisis hits airline’s bookings… https://t.co/l3sQ64WKLl 29 minutes ago
Neil Enns I don't understand why the @seattletimes keeps using old livery photos of @AlaskaAir in their reporting.
https://t.co/eF7me4XT9Q 45 minutes ago