Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’

Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter: “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms. Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus. “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he...
Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no... Mid-Day Also reported by •E! Online •Premium Times Nigeria •Reuters