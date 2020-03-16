Global  

Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’

WorldNews Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out...
News video: Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Covid-19 00:50

 Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter: “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms. Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus. “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he...

