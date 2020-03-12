Coronavirus Pandemic Death Toll Tops 6,500 Deaths Worldwide, About 170,000 Confirmed Cases

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The coronavirus pandemic death toll has topped 6,500 deaths with about 170,000 confirmed cases worldwide. At least 77,000 people have now recovered from the disease, though some reports suggest it has had lasting health impacts and that reinfection is possible. Sweeping measures are being rolled out across Europe, which is now considered the epicenter of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Italy remains on lockdown as it reported 368 new deaths Sunday, bringing its death toll to over 1,800. The Vatican announced it will close Holy Week...


