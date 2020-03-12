Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic > Coronavirus Pandemic Death Toll Tops 6,500 Deaths Worldwide, About 170,000 Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Pandemic Death Toll Tops 6,500 Deaths Worldwide, About 170,000 Confirmed Cases

WorldNews Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Pandemic Death Toll Tops 6,500 Deaths Worldwide, About 170,000 Confirmed CasesToday, an extended coronavirus global roundup. The coronavirus pandemic death toll has topped 6,500 deaths with about 170,000 confirmed cases worldwide. At least 77,000 people have now recovered from the disease, though some reports suggest it has had lasting health impacts and that reinfection is possible. Sweeping measures are being rolled out across Europe, which is now considered the epicenter of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Italy remains on lockdown as it reported 368 new deaths Sunday, bringing its death toll to over 1,800. The Vatican announced it will close Holy Week...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey 03:48

 New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How coronavirus testing works in Florida [Video]

How coronavirus testing works in Florida

Amid the coronavirus pandemic it's important to understand who can be tested and how the testing is done. This is how the Florida Department of Health says the process works.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:12Published
Coronavirus forces brides to make changes [Video]

Coronavirus forces brides to make changes

The coronavirus pandemic is causing many Tampa Bay area brides to make changes.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31Although it was merely a matter of time, the novel coronavirus is now an official pandemic. Given the rate at which infections and deaths rise, that is anything...
The Merkle Also reported by •ReutersIndependentWorldNewsThe AgeHinduDelawareonlinePremium Times NigeriaIndiaTimes

Australian medical officers given sweeping powers to contain coronavirus

Australia's capital and the country's second most populous state declared states of emergency on Monday while large, non-essential gatherings were banned in a...
Reuters India Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this

wflockton

Will Flockton RT @Telegraph: 🔥BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a perm… 14 seconds ago

JamzLndn

Sungur Tekin RT @steve_hanke: #Coronavirus has officially taken 2 lives in #India. This number is likely to skyrocket given the Indian health system's i… 22 seconds ago

TerryBurkeMN

Terry Burke RT @Fly_Sistah: the rising positive cases & rising death toll. We could have been prepared but Trump fired everyone on the pandemic respons… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.