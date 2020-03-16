Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, LA bars and theaters forced to close

Amrit Sood Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, Los Angeles bars and... https://t.co/OH51q6SHZL 2 hours ago

Dwaine Spurlin WRAPUP 3-Coronavirus hits “heart and soul” as New York, LA bars and theatres forced to close https://t.co/1QBTf3Z7ga 3 hours ago

Coffee Doc RT @Reuters: Bars, restaurants, theaters and movie houses in New York and Los Angeles have been ordered to shut down to combat the spread o… 3 hours ago

Jacqueline Coronavirus hits “heart and soul” as New York, Los Angeles bars and theaters forced to close… https://t.co/GYsrSSa7wF 3 hours ago

Automeme RT @Paula_Piccard: Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, Los Angeles bars and theaters forced to close #coronavirusny #Coronaviru… 5 hours ago

Metahuman-Hunter56 hunts in 2020 Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, Los Angeles bars and theaters forced to close @daddiorobjr1963 https://t.co/EzGwfgfb5W 5 hours ago

Paula Piccard #coronavirus 2020 pandemic 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, Los Angeles bars and theaters forced to close #coronavirusny… https://t.co/QTELhN6JXH 5 hours ago