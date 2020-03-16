WA coronavirus LIVE: Unis move online as state scrambles for more nurses

AMA WA president Andrew Miller has called to incrementally close the state's schools to avoid panic as WA universities move into online learning.



Recent related videos from verified sources Four States To Continue Presidential Primaries Despite Coronavirus Fears



Democratic presidential primaries in four states will still have voting despite the coronavirus outbreak. State officials said Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona will continue with their primaries... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published 6 hours ago LA Bans Dining In At Restaurants, Orders Closures Of Theaters, Gyms



Meanwhile, schools across the state will be closed, forcing students to learn online. Kara Finnstrom reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:51 Published 8 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Sandra Pascoal - Lima I note that universities and my GP have decided to ignore Johnson and his behavioural psychologist. And become pro… https://t.co/67iRTkX195 3 days ago