Qantas cuts international capacity by 90 per cent until end of May

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Qantas and Jetstar have announced further and much larger cuts to domestic and international flying schedules as coronavirus travel bans intensify.
Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites [Video]

Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites

Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites

Qantas Airways Ltd will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes as part of sweeping...
Reuters

Qantas Cuts International Capacity; No Pay For CEO, Chairman

Qantas Group has announced some drastic changes to its operations, due to impact of the deadly coronavirus crisis. The changes include reducing international...
RTTNews

btspano

btspano RT @GemmaActon: .@Qantas & @JetstarAirways slash capacity -International: -90% (til end May) -Domestic: -60% -150 planes to be grounded… 19 minutes ago

Hazdanismanlik

Haydar bas RT @AvWeekScho: Big cuts announced by Qantas - group international capacity down by 90%, phased in from end of March until "at least" end o… 21 minutes ago

mcranston1

Matthew Cranston Qantas cuts international capacity by 90pc https://t.co/mEMwKl3jd1 26 minutes ago

mwyres

Michael Wyres Qantas And Jetstar Slash 90 Per Cent Of International Flights #abcnews #coronavirus https://t.co/XIrFlgtkhJ 38 minutes ago

brendanqf789

Brendan Marshallsay RT @Airline_ratings: Massive Qantas Group cuts see international capacity slashed by 90 percent. domestic by 60 percent. @Qantas #Qantas #A… 41 minutes ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Qantas and Jetstar slash 90 per cent of international flights https://t.co/y75RS7Hf8r 48 minutes ago

Taracamb

bnewman9 Qantas and Jetstar slash 90 per cent of international flights https://t.co/Hm3XrqOswg via @ABCNews 48 minutes ago

MillennialMacro

Tim #ausbiz $AUDUSD #ausecon $QAN now faces a "significant labour surplus" across the group, but has so far avoided mak… https://t.co/B9yNyaLYLt 49 minutes ago

