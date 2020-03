⦕ByTheNumbers⦖ NFL TRADE ALERT: 49ers DE DeForest Buckner will be traded to the Colts in exchange for a first-round pick, per Adam… https://t.co/iFGMd93QFF 6 hours ago Mamba RT @LockedOnColts: On today's episode, it's time to sift through the free agency chaos. #Colts made a splash: - No. 13 pick for DeForest B… 9 hours ago Jon Yee RT @bcondotta: Analysis: Will DeForest Buckner’s new deal make it that much harder for Seattle to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney? https://t.co/te… 12 hours ago Locked On Colts Podcast On today's episode, it's time to sift through the free agency chaos. #Colts made a splash: - No. 13 pick for DeFor… https://t.co/kYvmDkS6mu 12 hours ago Scott Stewart RT @dklive: NFL TRADE ALERT: 49ers DE DeForest Buckner will be traded to the Colts in exchange for a first-round pick, per @AdamSchefter. A… 12 hours ago Bob Condotta Analysis: Will DeForest Buckner’s new deal make it that much harder for Seattle to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney?… https://t.co/MhO1X1JLm6 14 hours ago DK Live NFL TRADE ALERT: 49ers DE DeForest Buckner will be traded to the Colts in exchange for a first-round pick, per… https://t.co/p4a6h6Ql30 17 hours ago