Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse

U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Major U.S. airlines sought a government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House is urgently drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in U.S. travel demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout

U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout 02:40

 Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House urgently worked on drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. eyes aid for airlines, 'significant' coronavirus stimulus package [Video]

U.S. eyes aid for airlines, 'significant' coronavirus stimulus package

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published
Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year [Video]

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the Asia-Pacific region.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. airlines seek $50 billion government bailout after coronavirus outbreak

Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House move urgently drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of...
Reuters

United Airlines borrows $2 billion as coronavirus slams industry

United Airlines said on Thursday it had borrowed $2 billion to cope with an unprecedented disruption to the travel industry as the coronavirus pandemic leads to...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Penn_chill

Carla Pennington RT @UnitedPilots: US airlines seek more than $50 billion in government assistance as coronavirus roils business https://t.co/PDhWRUvwoX 2 minutes ago

MirandaSalcido1

AmericanPatriot#Cult45🇮🇹🇺🇸 RT @4USAFreedom: https://t.co/10Br3K7tSk You wonder why we are trillions of dollars in debt⁉️ We bailed out real estate, banks & sure we ca… 3 minutes ago

RatherWouldI

𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖓 𝖋𝖚𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌 RT @Kellie_Pryor: No! Stop asking for a "handout." Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! You have gouged me enough w/decades of ridiculousl… 15 minutes ago

rlamsfuss

Reinhard Lamsfuss RT @superwuster: The airlines don't need a bailout, they say, however, they would like $50 billion in unconditional federal aid : https://… 17 minutes ago

ComfortInnFortC

Comfort Inn Fort Collins North U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse comfortinfortcollins #comfortinnfortcollins… https://t.co/TuZrjW6hX3 19 minutes ago

Ultrabooti

Kylieeeee RT @AmWorkCo: #WeAreNotOkayWithThis Big biz seeks to socialize losses, but keep profits private! Why should individual US taxpayers fund $… 21 minutes ago

clairatommy0147

Clairatommy0147 RT @WorldNewsCovera: * No blank check for airlines seeking coronavirus aid after spending $39 billion on stock buybacks, unions say  CNBC *… 31 minutes ago

JohnAlvaro_

John Alvaro RT @SamChuiPhotos: U.S. airlines are seeking over $50 billion in financial assistance from the government, more than three times the size o… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.