U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Major U.S. airlines sought a government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House is urgently drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in U.S. travel demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report..