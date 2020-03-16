Nevada police investigate killing of missing teen girl

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Law enforcement in northeastern Nevada said Monday that they have found the body of a 16-year-old girl who went missing, and she appears to be the victim of a homicide. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the body of Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky was found Wednesday between the city […]
