Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Amazon says it will hire 100,000 extra staff

Amazon says it will hire 100,000 extra staff

FT.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Ecommerce giant will also raise hourly wages as it tries to keep pace with coronavirus demand
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mulan London film premiere guests seen sanitising hands at scaled-down event as the red carpet is cancelled. [Video]

Mulan London film premiere guests seen sanitising hands at scaled-down event as the red carpet is cancelled.

Disney announced the cancellation of the red carpet at the European film premiere of Mulan on Thursday (March 12) before the event was scheduled to take place in London's Leicester Square. In "an..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:09Published
This $10 magnetic phone car mount has over 15,000 5-star reviews [Video]

This $10 magnetic phone car mount has over 15,000 5-star reviews

Car mounts have quickly become a necessity for road-travel safety, with hands-on driving being mandated across the country. Extra precautions have to be taken when using technology while in the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers, Gives Raises to Current Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon is trying to help out as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. The company announced on Monday (March 16) that they plan on hiring 100,000 employees in the...
Just Jared Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.