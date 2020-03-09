Global  

NFL news never seems to end, but that’s a welcome diversion for sports fans amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Sports understandably are not a priority right now during the coronavirus outbreak. They have long served as a diversion from real-world problems, but in this case most of those diversions have vanished. Still, we will have NFL free agency and likely will have the draft. That will do for now.
