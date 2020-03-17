Global  

As Seahawks make moves to shore up receiving corps could Stefon Diggs really be an option?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
As the NFL’s “legal tampering’’ period to negotiate with impending free agents began Monday, the Seahawks made two moves to solidify their receiving corps for 2020, placing tenders on receiver David Moore and tight end Jacob Hollister, each restricted free agents. Hollister got a second-round tender, meaning a salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 […]
