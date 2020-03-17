As the NFL’s “legal tampering’’ period to negotiate with impending free agents began Monday, the Seahawks made two moves to solidify their receiving corps for 2020, placing tenders on receiver David Moore and tight end Jacob Hollister, each restricted free agents. Hollister got a second-round tender, meaning a salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this /r/Seahawks https://t.co/G5gg5Mj4Qu As Seahawks make moves to shore up receiving corps could Stefon Diggs really be an option? #Seahawks #NFL #GoHawks 4 hours ago Paul Barrett RT @SeaTimesSports: Could the Seahawks be eyeing a deal for Stefon Diggs? (via @bcondotta) https://t.co/rcm8OeqRgE 10 hours ago Seattle Times Sports Could the Seahawks be eyeing a deal for Stefon Diggs? (via @bcondotta) https://t.co/rcm8OeqRgE 10 hours ago Jon Yee RT @bcondotta: As Seahawks make moves to shore up receiving corps could Stefon Diggs really be an option? https://t.co/qzSe7xlWBu via @seat… 10 hours ago Bob Condotta As Seahawks make moves to shore up receiving corps could Stefon Diggs really be an option? https://t.co/qzSe7xlWBu via @seattletimes 11 hours ago