From WSU Cougar mascot to coronavirus vaccine volunteer, Seattle man ‘just wanted to help’

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The 45 volunteers for the experimental coronavirus vaccine trial that started Monday at Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle come from all walks of life. Along with a Microsoft engineer, and an operations manager, there’s Zach Wurtz, aka, “Butch T. Cougar.” Wurtz, who went to Washington State University from around 2002 to 2007, spent […] 👓 View full article

