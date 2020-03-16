Global  

From WSU Cougar mascot to coronavirus vaccine volunteer, Seattle man ‘just wanted to help’

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The 45 volunteers for the experimental coronavirus vaccine trial that started Monday at Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle come from all walks of life. Along with a Microsoft engineer, and an operations manager, there’s Zach Wurtz, aka, “Butch T. Cougar.” Wurtz, who went to Washington State University from around 2002 to 2007, spent […]
