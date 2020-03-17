Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota

AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr. A person familiar with the negotiations said Monday the Raiders reached a deal with Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The person spoke […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Source: QB Mariota agrees to deal with Raiders

Former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to a deal with the Raiders, a source told ESPN.
ESPN

Raiders closing in on deal with former Titans QB Marcus Mariota, per report

Marcus Mariota could be close to finding his landing spot, as the Las Vegas Raiders are closing in on the former Tennessee Titans quarterback.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tucsonmike520

Michael Moskaitis RT @NBCSRaiders: BREAKING: Marcus Mariota and the Raiders have agreed to a deal, a source confirmed to @BairNBCS https://t.co/kHwI8l0h5y ht… 19 minutes ago

ProFootballMed

Pro Football Media RT @AP_NFL: AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota. by ⁦@JoshDubowAP⁩ https://t.co/9owss8xo8m 1 hour ago

NEWSLarryHenry

Larry Henry AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota https://t.co/xygB3uV55D 4 hours ago

alameda140

alamedabot "AP Source: Raiders Agree to Deal With QB Marcus Mariota" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/twAtGoNZwW 5 hours ago

remzelk1

ConservativeTalk AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota https://t.co/HSaRGpN7jR via @SFGate : @vicfeelingyou , Ohhh… https://t.co/B4yFOAT5px 7 hours ago

newscommentary1

The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @WinWithMalliard: AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota https://t.co/RKEgw7uNc6 #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/Jb4LFJUd81 8 hours ago

WinWithMalliard

Win AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota https://t.co/RKEgw7uNc6 #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/Jb4LFJUd81 8 hours ago

SharonKPIX

Sharon Chin RT @SFGate: AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota https://t.co/PcsVwC4jj1 https://t.co/dSg3nAVJfe 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.