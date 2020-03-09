Daniel Andrews stands firm on policy not to close Victoria schools as coronavirus cases jump



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents



There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County where public and private schools will soon close amid the COVID-19 responses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:21 Published 1 day ago India battles coronavirus: How states are dealing with COVID-19 crisis



As the number of positive coronavirus cases cross 80 in India, several states have taken precautionary measures. States have shutting down schools and other educational institutions. Delhi schools and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Daniel Andrews stands firm on Victoria school closures as coronavirus cases jump Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists closing all schools in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus could do more harm than good.

SBS 4 hours ago



Two Australian schools close as coronavirus cases jump Two schools in the Australian city of Sydney closed on Monday after three students tested positive for the coronavirus, taking Australia's tally of cases to more...

Reuters 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this