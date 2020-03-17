AP source: Bills to land WR Diggs in trade with Vikings

Global  

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night. The Bills agreed to give up four draft picks, including their first-round selection this year (22nd overall), […]
