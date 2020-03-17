Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'It would be wrong': Why stadium funds can't be used to bail out sport

'It would be wrong': Why stadium funds can't be used to bail out sport

The Age Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Former ARL boss John Quayle is adamant the $800 million refurbishment of ANZ Stadium should go ahead, despite some government bureaucrats eyeing off the money.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aconvict

💧 aconvict RT @tilly64: 'It would be wrong': Why stadium funds can't be used to bail out sport https://t.co/F7YW5KSVpX via @smh 1 day ago

tilly64

💧🌱 wentworth falls 'It would be wrong': Why stadium funds can't be used to bail out sport https://t.co/F7YW5KSVpX via @smh 1 day ago

GeorgeS72999847

George Street NRL 2020: Taking money off ANZ Stadium redevelopment not the answer in wake of coronavirus, says John Quayle… https://t.co/579kaPmbkf 2 days ago

Philip_Gomes

Philip Gomes Among other things, Webster gives V'Landys and NRL team admins a deserved kicking here. https://t.co/HWrEcb1LQr 2 days ago

ahakkinen

Arto Häkkinen Well said, Andrew. Whilst I definitely don’t want to see clubs go broke, they are in a long line of business that h… https://t.co/ADwmOE0Gkj 2 days ago

sylvania2020

[email protected] RT @smh: Former ARL boss John Quayle is adamant the $800 million refurbishment of ANZ Stadium should go ahead, despite some government bure… 2 days ago

google_hits

Google Hits ‘It would be wrong’: Why stadium funds can’t be used to bail out sport https://t.co/1Usky6PJef https://t.co/BgwKqIXI3y 2 days ago

CLemech

Christian Lemech 'It would be wrong': Why stadium funds can't be used to bail out sport https://t.co/TjGxb5m1wV via @smh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.