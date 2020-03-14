Global  

Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Dollar General stores will close an hour earlier and will dedicate the first hour each day to senior shoppers to help them avoid crowded stores.
Gap Inc. cuts store hours, adds to leadership team

Gap Inc. moved to reduce the impact of the unrolling coronavirus pandemic by temporarily reducing store hours in the United States and Canada a few days after...
bizjournals

H-E-B cuts store hours across Texas to keep shelved stocks during coronavirus pandemic

H-E-B LP plans to cut store hours to give it more time to keep shelves stocked as shoppers react to the novel coronavirus. All H-E-B stores — including Central...
bizjournals

