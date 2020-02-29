Global  

Factbox: Trump issues guidelines on '15 days to slow the spread'

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the United States over the next 15 days. The White House list states:
News video: Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19 02:34

 The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has announced strict new guidelines in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

