SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from home, but mostly it was business as usual. Then came the shutdown of almost all California’s schools, and restrictions on smaller and smaller gatherings. The call for bars and wineries […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship



A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances.The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 5 days ago The Best Cocktail Menu in the World



Trick Dog in San Francisco is one of the most popular bars in the Bay Area thanks to its innovative and fun cocktail creations. The hot spot holds the title of “World’s Best Cocktail Menu”. In.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:43 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Government issues historic restrictions amid virus outbreak The United States implemented dramatic new restrictions on Americans going out in public and 7 million people in the San Francisco area were put on a near-total...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



San Francisco area man guilty of commuter train murder OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco area man with a history of violence and mental illness is guilty of the random stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman at a...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





Tweets about this