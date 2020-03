Masked Cucumber RT @LionBlogosphere: Some people are too stupid to deserve to live. But the problem is that they infect other smarter people. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago Lion Some people are too stupid to deserve to live. But the problem is that they infect other smarter people. https://t.co/ySfKx2MbLK 3 minutes ago Ziya Meral RT @glcarlstrom: This is insane, but equally insane that it took the Iranian government until yesterday to shut busy shrines. Contrast with… 9 minutes ago 🇮🇱🇺🇸nightingalern 🇺🇸🇮🇱⭐⭐⭐ Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus | Arab News https://t.co/wCUvFkOsN8 13 minutes ago Naffy RT @TehranDC: #Iran|ian state TV warns 'millions' could die from #coronavirus https://t.co/8z64Fxxckp 20 minutes ago wtfiscrackin Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus https://t.co/lNo88JtbHm 22 minutes ago Hossein Ghazanfari #Iran|ian state TV warns 'millions' could die from #coronavirus https://t.co/8z64Fxxckp 25 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg Iranian state TV warns 'millions' could die from coronavirus https://t.co/wu7E3TjyUh https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm 32 minutes ago