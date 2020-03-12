NewExpressNews Coronavirus: Ford asks 10,000 employees in India to work from home https://t.co/Bhwmv1v9h9 https://t.co/y0iNztIcqy 2 hours ago Khandelwal_ayank RT @livemint: #CoronavirusUpdate | Ford asks 10,000 employees in India to work from home #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/ReOifcjGDM ht… 2 hours ago Livemint #CoronavirusUpdate | Ford asks 10,000 employees in India to work from home #CoronavirusOutbreak… https://t.co/7kdFgLQAvn 2 hours ago Hindustan Times RT @HTAutotweets: .@FordIndia says it is continuing to act in real-time to keep its people safe https://t.co/lrxzqJNk0G #coronavirus #C… 2 hours ago Devdiscourse Coronavirus: Ford asks 10,000 employees in India to work from home https://t.co/i6cTaDGq4X 2 hours ago ET Panache .@Ford wants to keep its "people safe and help limit the spread of the virus in communities where we live and work"… https://t.co/nIgNpihM5C 3 hours ago HT Auto .@FordIndia says it is continuing to act in real-time to keep its people safe https://t.co/lrxzqJNk0G… https://t.co/iUS1mjwsL8 3 hours ago ET Specials In wake of the #CoronavirusPandemic , US auto major #Ford has asked 10,000 employees in India, except those in busi… https://t.co/CPIaD2CvTx 3 hours ago