How bad is the stock market sell-off?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The stock market's swift downturn in recent weeks has probably left you with more questions than answers. How bad is this? Are we headed for a recession? Here are some answers.
 Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points At opening, the S&P 500 also fell by nearly eight percent. Nasdaq fell by close to six percent. The plunge follows the Fed's interest rate slash down to near-zero. It's likely the move by the Federal Reserve was seen as a desperate act to...

