How bad is the stock market sell-off?

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The stock market's swift downturn in recent weeks has probably left you with more questions than answers. How bad is this? Are we headed for a recession? Here are some answers.
Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points At opening, the S&P 500 also fell by nearly eight percent. Nasdaq fell by close to six percent. The plunge follows the Fed's interest rate slash down to near-zero. It's likely the move by the Federal Reserve was seen as a desperate act to...
Live version of coronavirus map Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly... WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review •Motley Fool