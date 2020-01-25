Giacomolli RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - A 21-year-old Spanish coach died from #COVID19. He didn’t know he also had leukemia. https://t.co/Mp5tDqlrKW 15 minutes ago Gail Digilio❌ RT @1grandmamean: ANOTHER DEATH BUT ATTRIBUTED TO THE FACT HE HAD A PRE EXISTING CONDITION....LEUKEMIA. Spanish soccer coach for Atletico P… 36 minutes ago TheodoricVIII RT @newsfreak1984: #BREAKING Spanish soccer coach for #AtleticoPortada Alta dies from #coronavirus at age 21 https://t.co/59UXuCtznN 1 hour ago NewsFreak #BREAKING Spanish soccer coach for #AtleticoPortada Alta dies from #coronavirus at age 21 https://t.co/59UXuCtznN 2 hours ago Disclose.tv 🚨 BREAKING - A 21-year-old Spanish coach died from #COVID19. He didn’t know he also had leukemia. https://t.co/Mp5tDqlrKW 2 hours ago moonbreeze @MalagaCF @AtlPortadaAlta Spanish soccer coach for Atletico Portada Alta dies from #coronavirus at age 21 2 hours ago Denise Sevier-Fries Spanish soccer coach, 21, dies from virus https://t.co/ZJnoyXva7m 2 hours ago Sylvia Spanish soccer coach, 21, dies from virus https://t.co/8njWWxqBA6 3 hours ago