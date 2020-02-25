Coronavirus impact: South Africa coach Mark Boucher suggests turning off cell phones amid 'global lockdown'

Amid coronavirus fears, South Africa coach Mark Boucher said that the Protes could avoid the customary handshakes in their upcoming tour of India. Cricket South...

Sport24.co.za | Boucher on Faf: Why would you not want him in your set-up? Proteas coach Mark Boucher has defended batsman Faf du Plessis' inclusion into the ODI squad for South Africa's tour to India.

News24 1 week ago



