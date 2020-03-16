Global  

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's first look from 'Bhula Dunga' out, fans appreciate '#SidNaaz's undeniable chemistry'

DNA Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Apart from #SidNaaz, Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz recently featured in a music video titled Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez.
