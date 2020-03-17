Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Canadian snowbirds are being advised to return home as the COVID-19 pandemic advances in the U.S. — and access to out-of-country medical insurance comes to an end for some travellers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this