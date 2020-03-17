Global  

Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Canadian snowbirds are being advised to return home as the COVID-19 pandemic advances in the U.S. — and access to out-of-country medical insurance comes to an end for some travellers.
