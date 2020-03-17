Global  

Vittorio Gregotti, Modernist Architect, Dies in Pandemic at 92

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
With works like Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium, he combined a respect for older traditions with bold expressions of the new. He had contracted the coronavirus in his native Italy.
