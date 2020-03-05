Global  

Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners, including political prisoners in response to the coronavirus epidemic, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday,
COVID-19 news from around the world [Video]

COVID-19 news from around the world

From the E.U. raising the risk of coronavirus infection to "high" to Iran's plan to release 54,000 prisoners - here's how countries around the world are dealing with COVID-19 as of March 6th, 2020.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading [Video]

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

The health ministry will oversee the release of the prisoners, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Coronavirus In Iran: A Holocaust For Political Prisoners – OpEd

The coronavirus and its mismanagement by the Iranian regime are victimizing more and more people every day. According to reports posted by the Iranian...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters

Iran releases 85,000 prisoners amid efforts to combat spread of coronavirus

Iran has released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave, according to officials, in an apparent bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Yachsya

Yachsya RT @AJEnglish: • France to deploy 100,000 police to enforce #coronavirus lockdown • Global travel expected to fall by 10.5% this year • Ken… 2 minutes ago

pjpaton

peter paton RT @Hillchaser: Iran frees 85,000 prisoners temporarily over coronavirus fears https://t.co/gYZCzlD6Cm via https://t.co/YMIn8CCXTO 2 minutes ago

libertynation

Liberty Nation The latest #coronavirus update: - The death toll exceeds 6,600. - Confirmed cases top 168,000. - Iran temporaril… https://t.co/vN8JsJoJ7a 2 minutes ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners, including political ones,... https://t.co/oz1AGl5SUZ 3 minutes ago

Hillchaser

Bas Iran frees 85,000 prisoners temporarily over coronavirus fears https://t.co/gYZCzlD6Cm via https://t.co/YMIn8CCXTO 4 minutes ago

glandegger

Gregory Landegger Best headline I read this morning "Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners...amid coronavirus." Temporarily???? https://t.co/H3JnjPqjCG 4 minutes ago

Mielly007

Mell ⚜️ 💙 RT @LaloDagach: #Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus. https://t.co/mlEax7KZ5Z 9 minutes ago

RajaAajtv

Arshad Mehmood(Official) RT @TheMediaLine: Iran Temporarily Frees Tens of Thousands of Prisoners Due to Health Crisis has been published on - https://t.co/IOVxxl7Dk… 16 minutes ago

