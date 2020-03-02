Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Volkswagen Group > Volkswagen suspends production as coronavirus hits sales

Volkswagen suspends production as coronavirus hits sales

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Volkswagen Group , the world's biggest carmaker, is suspending production at factories across Europe as the coronavirus pandemic hits sales and disrupts supply chains, the company said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney Suspends All Movie Production, Late Night Hosts Tape Without Audience | THR News [Video]

Disney Suspends All Movie Production, Late Night Hosts Tape Without Audience | THR News

Disney suspends production amid coronavirus concerns, late-night hosts forge forward with no audiences as Pete Buttigieg steps in for Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah says Tom Hanks getting the coronavirus..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:20Published
CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns The network released a statement Friday revealing that it had taken "the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' suspends production during coronavirus pandemic

As Hollywood distributors announce delays to movie releases to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, films currently in production are also taking...
Mashable

'Euphoria' Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Euphoria is suspending production. The HBO series is putting a halt on filming due to coronavirus fears, Deadline reports. The cast just recently announced that...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.