More COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in rest of world than in China — WHO
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () GENEVA — There have now been more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the rest of the world than in China, the World Health Organisation said Monday. "More cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva,...
Concerned Thais are taking increasingly bizarre steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus - even using toothpicks to press lift buttons.
Pictures show that many offices and apartment blocks are leaving cotton buds or toothpicks inside elevators so residents don't have to touch the buttons...
Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:23Published
The continent had now “more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China”, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Hindu Also reported by •CTV News •IndiaTimes •Al Jazeera •WorldNews
Tweets about this
ViDevi RT @GertvanderHoek: Netherlands - Since yesterday, 292 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, total to 1,705 incl. 43 fatalities.… 12 minutes ago