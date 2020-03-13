More COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in rest of world than in China — WHO

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

— There have now been more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the rest of the world than in China, the GENEVA — There have now been more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the rest of the world than in China, the World Health Organisation said Monday. "More cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva,... 👓 View full article

