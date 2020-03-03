Global  

Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18Bangkok: Two bombs exploded in front of a government office in Thailand's insurgency-hit southern Yala province on Tuesday, wounding 18 people, a security official said. The explosions took place in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC), a Thai...
News video: Eighteen injured after bomb explodes in southern Thailand outside coronavirus meeting

Eighteen injured after bomb explodes in southern Thailand outside coronavirus meeting 00:46

 Eighteen people were injured after two bombs exploded outside an emergency coronavirus convention in southern Thailand this morning (March 17). Government officials were holding a meeting in Yala province along the border with Malaysia to discuss measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19...

Bombs explode in front of SBPAC in Yala, many injuries

YALA: Two bombs, one hidden in a car, exploded in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Muang district of Yala on Tuesday morning,...
Bangkok Post

Bombs injure 25 outside SBPAC in Yala

YALA: Twenty-five people were injured when two bombs exploded in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Muang district on Tuesday...
Bangkok Post


