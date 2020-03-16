Global  

Joe Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states from last week’s vote

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Joe Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states from last week’s voteJoe Biden has been declared the winner of last week's Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, giving him victories in five out of six states that voted March 10. After nearly a week of counting votes, the former vice president on...
News video: Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus

Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus 01:37

 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state would be delaying its presidential primary due to the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Gloria Tso reports.

Couple convert van into home and travel across continents [Video]

Couple convert van into home and travel across continents

A couple who converted a van into a home to avoid crippling rent are now travelling across continents with their two dogs - and the coronavirus pandemic will not change their itinerary.Crystal..

Four States To Continue Presidential Primaries Despite Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Four States To Continue Presidential Primaries Despite Coronavirus Fears

Democratic presidential primaries in four states will still have voting despite the coronavirus outbreak. State officials said Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona will continue with their primaries...

Joe Biden wins Washington presidential primary, beating Bernie Sanders in state he won four years ago

The delayed victory — which came amid record turnout for a Washington presidential primary — means Biden won five of the six states which voted on March 10....
Joe Biden wins Washington state primary


TammyinMT406

Tammy T. RT @VoteBlueIn2020: Joe Biden wins Washington presidential primary, beating Bernie Sanders in state he won four years ago https://t.co/NK16… 39 seconds ago

SpicyTricia

Patricia RT @AP: Joe Biden wins Washington state Democratic primary, capturing 5 of 6 states that voted last week. https://t.co/2Tg0OlrjGj 39 seconds ago

RonSupportsYou

RonSupportsYou "Joe Biden wins Washington state — showing just how much momentum he’s picked up": https://t.co/SYgsfPybJG 50 seconds ago

melsonite

Blue Hoya JUSTICE IS ON THE BALLOT #SheWon RT @WeWillRiseOhio: Biden wins the Washington Primary! Here's a video I made to celebrate (turn on sound) https://t.co/CIeSh6GYKg 2 minutes ago

NyxByNight

Nyx RT @AFP: #UPDATE Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Washington state, US media have projected, in another boost for the frontrunne… 2 minutes ago

JustaDumguy

Come together...right now... As an aside, note that Bernie Sanders is not encouraging his voters to go to the polls today. https://t.co/6ADLVMwpK1 3 minutes ago

Newsafresh1

newsafresh.com Joe Biden wins Washington presidential primary https://t.co/hDNkEXhGL4 https://t.co/S59fASxxVw 3 minutes ago

gatekeeperng

Naija Gatekeeper US Election: Joe Biden Wins Washington Presidential Primary | Gatekeeper - https://t.co/wJyntO36Rd https://t.co/9lzZLAq06s 3 minutes ago

