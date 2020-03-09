Global  

US economy 'may be' heading toward recession due to lingering COVID-19

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
US economy 'may be' heading toward recession due to lingering COVID-19WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States could be coping with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) until July or August and the country's economy "may be" heading...
News video: Economy likely headed towards recession, but it's not like 2008

Economy likely headed towards recession, but it's not like 2008 02:44

 Economy likely headed towards recession if its not in one yet but it's not like 2008

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy [Video]

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is trying to look on the bright side of the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin said Sunday the US economy will slow down in the near term but avoid falling into a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35
Coronavirus fear grips global financial markets [Video]

Coronavirus fear grips global financial markets

Investors are concerned about how the spread of coronavirus will affect the global economy. It comes as Australian shares plunged while Hong Kong's opened sharply lower. Experts are now predicting a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05

Recent related news from verified sources

If you want to know how badly the coronavirus is about to devastate the US economy, look at China

If you want to know how badly the coronavirus is about to devastate the US economy, look at China· A month ago Wall Street thought coronavirus would just be a short sharp shock to China, now it's shutting down the US economy and tipping the global economy...
Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle TimesDeutsche Welle

Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

msheridan16

Michael Sheridan Y’all gonna call out CNN or ignore them?? Maybe we should all avoid politics for the time being and focus on the fa… https://t.co/P7zfwBmdYy 1 hour ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily US economy may be heading toward recession: Trump - https://t.co/fmHSgyDO8r https://t.co/1bUbO5UotH 1 hour ago

RubberD01

Rubber Ducky RT @AdamCC75: ECONOMY TODAY President Trump acknowledged we may be heading toward a recession. With the Dow losing 3000 points yesterday.… 2 hours ago

inppakistan

Independent News Pak #USA #economy “may be” heading toward recession due to lingering #COVID19 https://t.co/XWI1bjg9tp https://t.co/TawXDVOmdM 2 hours ago

CaputoItalo

Italo Caputo WORLD ADVERTISING FREE BUSINESS ACTION a cura di Stefano Donno : Trump: Economy 'May Be' Heading Toward Recession D… https://t.co/Qgw8frlqeF 2 hours ago

AdamCC75

BancNotes ECONOMY TODAY President Trump acknowledged we may be heading toward a recession. With the Dow losing 3000 points… https://t.co/bkRxZbXRcF 2 hours ago

Totallaseryaho1

[email protected] RT @fmtoday: The global economy could now be heading toward its first recession in just over a decade. #FMTNews #China https://t.co/w3BbIN… 3 hours ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today The global economy could now be heading toward its first recession in just over a decade. #FMTNews #China https://t.co/w3BbINZvBE 3 hours ago

