Quarterback Brady to leave New England Patriots after 20 years

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Quarterback Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year spell with the team, which has seen him win six Super Bowls.
News video: What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady?

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady? 11:06

 Tom Brady announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. Levan Reid talks about the next moves for both the team, and the quarterback.

Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

2 Minute Drill: Farewell to Tom Brady [Video]

2 Minute Drill: Farewell to Tom Brady

New England says, "Thank you."

Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady said in on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL team.
Tom Brady confirms New England Patriots exit with heartfelt post

Tom Brady confirms New England Patriots exit with heartfelt postTom Brady won six Super Bowl rings during a 20 year stint with NFL giants the New England Patriots, as well as claiming a record four Super Bowl MVP awards
Ramute16715067

Ramute RT @nytimes: The star NFL quarterback Tom Brady said he would leave the New England Patriots, the team he led to 6 Super Bowl championships… 2 minutes ago

nytimes

The New York Times The star NFL quarterback Tom Brady said he would leave the New England Patriots, the team he led to 6 Super Bowl ch… https://t.co/yat5wnBGO4 5 minutes ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Tom Brady Decides to Leave Patriots: Best Options for New England to Replace QB: Tom Brady confirmed Tuesday mornin… https://t.co/aSuK5OBs7r 6 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots https://t.co/oQKPhZ8ZGo https://t.co/nLpHJoy1EA 7 minutes ago

davwain1

David I.W. Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots via ⁦@BBCSport⁩ ⁦@BBC⁩ ⁦@BBCWorld⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/5L1I4AhNi6 8 minutes ago

EWNsport

EWN Sport #NFL New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady has announced that he will be leaving the franchise after 20 years… https://t.co/O7PeA0hNdu 10 minutes ago

Va_Vai_Va

Ravi Rehal BBC Sport - Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots 🐐 https://t.co/UQzHVYxkJs 11 minutes ago

DotWonder

DotWonder BBC Sport - Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots https://t.co/5UM3GoXblv 12 minutes ago

