Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Brady > Tom Brady announces he won't re-sign with New England Patriots in historic NFL move

Tom Brady announces he won't re-sign with New England Patriots in historic NFL move

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady's run with the New England Patriots is officially over. The six-time champion and three-time MVP announced he won't re-sign with the team.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots 02:27

 Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady? [Video]

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady?

Tom Brady announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. Levan Reid talks about the next moves for both the team, and the quarterback.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 11:06Published
2 Minute Drill: Farewell to Tom Brady [Video]

2 Minute Drill: Farewell to Tom Brady

New England says, "Thank you."

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady said in on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL team.
Reuters Also reported by •Daily StarCBC.caBBC NewsCBS 2FOX SportsJust JaredBBC Sport

Marcellus Wiley can see Tom Brady in Los Angeles: ‘It just makes sense’

Marcellus Wiley can see Tom Brady in Los Angeles: ‘It just makes sense’Marcellus Wiley is joined by LaVar Arrington, Mark Schlereth and TJ Houshmandzadeh to weigh in on whether Tom Brady should hang up his New England Patriots'...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

EmeryvilleMatty

California Matthew RT @iHeartRadio: It's official: @TomBrady is leaving the Patriots after 20 years. https://t.co/fs3tl3CNBz 50 seconds ago

MagnaCarta80

Raikiri80 ★ Tom Brady says he's done handling Bill Bilichicks's under-inflated balls...https://t.co/mUWKf4mbj9 2 minutes ago

Robfromthaville

Rob Allen RT @790KRD: Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he would not re-sign with the New England Patriots, ending his time after a historic career in… 3 minutes ago

TwoInchesShort

Two Inches Short BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots and will sign with the Premier Golf League 3 minutes ago

TreeFarmer812

Turbo🇺🇸🌲 https://t.co/J9YqUTodD3 F@ck #Kneelers Never a game over my country 🇺🇸 3 minutes ago

AUG_Jobs

Jobs Augusta Tom Brady announces he won't re-sign with New England Patriots in historic NFL move https://t.co/b9eUxxbNEo 4 minutes ago

JCullity97

James Cullity RT @985TheSportsHub: Tom Brady announces he will leave the Patriots and sign with another team: https://t.co/pmB7O7n5Fy 5 minutes ago

Orange_Deuce

John Gegner Brady announces he won't re-sign with Patriots https://t.co/sTRLOyZsds 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.