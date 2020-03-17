Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots. He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England 00:59

 Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced via Instagram he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. In a long post, Brady thanked fans and the Patriots organization but said it was time to move on in his football career. Brady and the Patriots...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published
BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots [Video]

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

Without saying where he will go, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (Cover photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Quarterback Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady said on Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team, stunning fans of the NFL...
Reuters

Tom Brady confirms New England Patriots exit with heartfelt post

Tom Brady confirms New England Patriots exit with heartfelt postTom Brady won six Super Bowl rings during a 20 year stint with NFL giants the New England Patriots, as well as claiming a record four Super Bowl MVP awards
Daily Star Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldJust JaredBBC SportBBC NewsNPRTMZ.comUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Them_BrowsDoeee

🔜Chris Lake🔜Beyond🏠🔥🍁🥳 RT @KTLA: BREAKING: 6 time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots https://t.co/igJCqfYUKJ 2 minutes ago

arnaldotavare

 Arnaldo Tavares  RT @News12LI: Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. #Patriots #NFL #TomBrady https://t.co/Q4GCTfkRFG 5 minutes ago

ArkansasOnline

AR Democrat-Gazette Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots https://t.co/n65PcxC00k 6 minutes ago

party_ball

Nick Robertson RT @GolfChannel: If @TomBrady heads to Tampa or LA, he'll have plenty more opportunities to tee it up 🏌️ The best of the 6-time Super Bowl… 16 minutes ago

bryanpboote

bryanboote @dylanburnite @EliotShorrParks When was the last time a super bowl champion had a #1 CB? 17 minutes ago

WestJournalism

The Western Journal Tom Brady announces bombshell decision about his future. Read more here: https://t.co/fNvlboT3O0 #tombrady https://t.co/McdZFwMwh1 19 minutes ago

GolfChannel

Golf Channel If @TomBrady heads to Tampa or LA, he'll have plenty more opportunities to tee it up 🏌️ The best of the 6-time Sup… https://t.co/BVVxwZIBxI 23 minutes ago

JarrydSedberry

schmirnoffulpuff RT @PatMcAfeeShow: Super Bowl Champion @OfficialAJHawk is the most motivating man walking this earth.. RT and @ a friend or 10 who needs t… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.