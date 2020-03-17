Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped

Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A Russian firm accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election said on Tuesday it planned to file a $50 billion lawsuit against the United States after a U.S. federal judge dismissed the criminal case against it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US drops case against Russian firm accused of 2016 vote meddling

Company controlled by a confidant of Russian President Putin was accused of pumping disinformation into social media.
Al Jazeera

U.S. prosecutors drop Mueller-era case against Russian firm

A federal judge approved U.S. prosecutors' request on Monday night to dismiss the criminal case against a Russian firm accused of funding a propaganda operation...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped - https://t.co/j4U4bHZYSB #LatestComments 54 seconds ago

ChoiceZnewZ

CZ RT @ReutersLegal: Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped https://t.co/usmpU1Mdyn 2 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Russian Firm Says It Will Sue U.S for $50 Billion After Meddling Case Dropped - https://t.co/XRU0cFPBw5 5 minutes ago

ReutersLegal

Reuters Legal Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped https://t.co/usmpU1Mdyn 7 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped https://t.co/AY4NiCdiBM 11 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped https://t.co/MsRtUOo8Yo https://t.co/v16Bswc13g 11 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped https://t.co/ZoqBedjiGg https://t.co/H5vFIL4ZMx 11 minutes ago

dave1agar

Dave Agar Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped https://t.co/RmxgRkOVIC 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.