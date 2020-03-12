NHL Calendar

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice.) April 4 — Regular season ends. April 8 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin. May 8-24 — IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland. Most Read Stories Coronavirus daily news updates, March 16: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state, and the nation […]
Tennis, soccer and U.S. sports hit as coronavirus shreds calendar

The global sporting calendar is being shredded by the coronavirus pandemic, with men's tennis shut down for six weeks, top European soccer leagues on hold and...
Reuters


