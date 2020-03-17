NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak. The band announced Tuesday that its No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, is postponed. The band’s tour was also planned to visit some North American cities they […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this FOX 47 News The Rolling Stones have postponed their "No Filter" tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/qNTlOCuLrC 3 hours ago Alain Pagé RT @consequence: The Rolling Stones have postponed their entire "No Filter Tour" due to the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/0aKX5FJepn #… 3 hours ago RaiderHottness RT @KUSINews: The Rolling Stones have postponed the "No Filter" tour set to begin at San Diego Community Credit Union Stadium on May 8 due… 6 hours ago Joey Fully confident that if the world were to end due to the coronavirus, Keith Richards would still somehow be alive.… https://t.co/pELChrPhbB 18 hours ago Ashley Gonzalez Fully confident that if the world were to end due to the coronavirus, Keith Richards would still somehow be alive.… https://t.co/mz3f16DMy8 19 hours ago Brian Anderson Fully confident that if the world were to end due to the coronavirus, Keith Richards would still somehow be alive.… https://t.co/RVTq3eHhzU 19 hours ago 401(k) Specialist Fully confident that if the world were to end due to the coronavirus, Keith Richards would still somehow be alive.… https://t.co/WS30VayQqe 19 hours ago Mosaic The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to #coronavirus. Better safe than sorry. They took the same precautions during… https://t.co/nglvfv35NR 21 hours ago