Chris Cuomo debates brother Andrew Cuomo over mom's 'favorite son' during CNN coronavirus coverage

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
In a moment of levity, Chris and Andrew Cuomo debated who their mother's favorite son is as they wrapped up their interview about coronavirus on CNN.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Governors Match COVID-19 Containment Rules

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Governors Match COVID-19 Containment Rules 03:48

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have coordinated state orders on closing business and following the same rules for COVID-19 coronavirus containment. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

