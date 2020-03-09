Global  

WHO warns against use of ibuprofen for coronavirus symptoms

SBS Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The World Health Organisation is urging people who suspect they have caught the coronavirus to take paracetamol and not ibuprofen.
