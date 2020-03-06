Global  

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released from Iran prison

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The British-Iranian charity worker will be released for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison amid coronavirus outbreak 01:21

 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from an Iranian prison amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tehran released thousands of prisoners temporarily in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 in crowded jails. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in the capital while travelling to visit...

Tweets about this

maxmorix

maxmorix RT @NegarMortazavi: British-Iranian prisoner in Tehran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, was released temporarily due to fears of #coronavirus. S… 51 seconds ago

Irishfiddler03

Kelly RT @BvGroat: Will the UK government at least temporarily release Julian Assange from remand in Belmarsh? It comes to something when the Gov… 2 minutes ago

hudamzioudet

Huda Mzioudet هدى مزيودات 🇹🇳 RT @FinancialTimes: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman imprisoned since 2016, has been temporarily released from jail Ira… 3 minutes ago

maxmorix

maxmorix RT @KarenBa10864733: British-Iranian Aid Worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe Temporarily Released From Iran Jail wearing ankle tag until 4 April Such… 5 minutes ago

SWybron

Stella Wybron RT @TulipSiddiq: Some good news in the darkness of #Coronavirus – my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released from prison fo… 11 minutes ago

butty2511

Butty Some good news .... Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released from Iran prison https://t.co/M4nMbmOv5d 13 minutes ago

EdiriSunu

sunu ediri Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'so happy' for temporary release due to coronavirus https://t.co/BhMtMDmU1X https://t.co/hX4iu2nzUn 20 minutes ago

