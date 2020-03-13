Global  

EU imposes entry ban for 30 days to battle spread of COVID-19

SBS Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The EU has announced it will impose an entry ban on all travellers from outside the bloc to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
Iraq puts Germany and Qatar on coronavirus entry ban list

Iraq has banned entry to travelers coming from Germany and Qatar, its health minister said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban...
Reuters

Coronavirus: As entry restrictions kick in, several airlines suspend flights

Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia have been added to the list of countries from where no one — including Indian citizens — can fly direct to India till...
IndiaTimes

